"Pahalgam Attack Was the Real Escalation": Foreign Secretary Refutes Pakistan's Claims

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri clarifies that India's military operation was a response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, not an escalation. Operation Sindoor targeted nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and PoK, receiving support from opposition parties and victims' families.
Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri addressed growing tensions with Pakistan during a Thursday press briefing, emphasizing that the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack—which claimed 26 lives, predominantly tourists—represents the true "escalation" in the conflict.
"There has been considerable disinformation directed at India from across the border," Misri stated. "When there's mention of escalation on all fronts, we must remember that the Pahalgam attack constitutes the original escalation. The Indian armed forces' recent actions serve as a response to that provocation."
His comments follow India's successful execution of "Operation Sindoor" on Wednesday, a precise 26-minute military operation targeting nine terrorist installations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The operation, conducted between 1:04 AM and 1:30 AM, was characterized by officials as a measured response to the April terrorist attack that claimed numerous civilian lives.
The Pahalgam attack particularly targeted tourists visiting Jammu and Kashmir, with investigations revealing the terrorists' connections to Pakistan. Families of victims have expressed support for the military response, with several opposition parties also backing the government's decision, describing it as "necessary" under the circumstances.
The Foreign Secretary's clarification aims to counter Pakistan's narrative regarding the recent military exchanges, positioning India's actions as defensive and proportionate rather than escalatory. This perspective has gained traction domestically, with cross-party support emerging for the government's approach to addressing terrorist threats originating beyond India's borders.