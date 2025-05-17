Pak govt itself involved in terrorism, we will expose them on global stage: JD(U) MP Sanjay Jha

As India mounts a global diplomatic offensive following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha has strongly condemned Pakistan’s role in cross-border terrorism, asserting that the Pakistani government itself is directly involved in sponsoring terror.

Jha, who will lead one of the all-party parliamentary delegations on the Pahalgam terror attack and 'Operation Sindoor', said the mission aims to present a united Indian voice on the international stage and expose Pakistan’s state-sponsored terrorism.

“Pakistan does state-sponsored terrorism. Their government funds terrorists, there is no such thing as non-state actors there. We aim to inform the world that wherever terrorism takes place, Pakistan’s link is always there. The Pakistan government itself is involved in terrorism,” Jha said, outlining the delegation’s agenda.

The initiative comes in the wake of a deadly terrorist strike in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam region that claimed 26 lives. In response, the Indian government launched 'Operation Sindoor', a coordinated diplomatic campaign involving seven delegations of MPs from across party lines.

These teams will visit key global capitals to build pressure on Pakistan and strengthen international cooperation against terrorism.

Jha also lauded the Centre’s decision to involve leaders from all political backgrounds, emphasising the show of national unity.

“PM Modi decided to send a delegation to explain India's point of view for 'Operation Sindoor'. When something like this strikes, our nation comes together, all the political parties come together. MPs from all parties are being sent. Our armed forces targeted terror base, camps and killed many terrorists,” he noted.

The delegations will include prominent parliamentarians such as Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad and Baijayant Panda, DMK’s Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, NCP(SP)’s Supriya Sule, and Shiv Sena’s Shrikant Eknath Shinde.

“I would like to thank the Government of India that I am heading one of the delegations. We will definitely put forth India’s point of view and expose how the Pakistan government is involved in terrorism,” Jha said.

The outreach underscores India’s zero-tolerance policy on terrorism and aims to mobilise global opinion against countries that support or shelter terrorist activities.