Pak intelligence officer who was in contact with Sonam Wangchuk arrested: Top cop

Leh: In a startling disclosure, Ladakh Director General of Police (DGP) S.D. Singh Jamwal told reporters on Saturday that police have arrested a Pakistani intelligence officer (PIO), who was in contact with Sonam Wangchuk and would send reports about him to Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference here, the Ladakh police chief said: “Let me share with you today, we have arrested a PIO (Pakistani intelligence officer) who was in contact with Sonam Wangchuk and was sending reports about him to Pakistan.

“The profile and history of Sonam Wangchuk are available on YouTube.

"Wangchuk has been talking about Nepal, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to stoke passions. He has his own agenda. Investigation is going on in his FCRA violations, and beyond this, I cannot say anything at present because further investigation is going on,” the DGP said.

DGP S.D. Singh Jamwal said that in the continuing deliberations between the two apex bodies of LAB and KDA and the Centre, many things have already been achieved.

"Ladakh is the only region in the country where 85 per cent reservations are available to the locals. One-third of the seats in the council have been reserved for women. In order to protect the local culture, the Burgi and Bodi languages have been given official status.

“When these things were going on, some so-called social activists, especially Sonam Wangchuk, whose personal credibility is doubtful, tried to hijack the situation to vitiate the peaceful environment in Ladakh. They started a hunger strike, and despite being told that these actions would affect the ongoing talks, these people ensured that about 5,000-6,000 people, including anti-social elements, went on a rampage, destroying public property," the senior police officer said.

The DGP further said: “The protesters burnt the office of a political party and severely beat up security forces. The protesters set fire to a building where four women security personnel were inside. My vehicle was also smashed, and I sustained minor injuries. Under extreme conditions, the police had to open fire, during which four people died.

"There were 70 protesters and an equal number of security personnel. A female injured in the protests was airlifted to Delhi for treatment. I want to assure the people that the Ladakh Police has a history of service. This is my second posting in Ladakh. I know the psyche and the conscience of Ladakhi people."

He also said: “We have made sacrifices.This year, in three different incidents, one inspector and two constables made the supreme sacrifice. What happened on September 24 is a one-off incident. The police are here to serve the people, and we work 24X7. At the same time, I want to make it clear that anti-social elements will not be spared.

“With open arms, I want to assure the youth that we stand by you and we welcome you to join the police family and other government jobs," the DGP said.

Curfew was relaxed today in a staggered manner from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

The relaxation period passed off peacefully.



