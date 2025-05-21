Pak is 'aatankistan', will prove it globally: All-party delegation member

As part of India’s intensified global outreach against terrorism, an all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha will depart for Japan on Wednesday to begin a five-nation tour to expose Pakistan's continued support for terror groups.

The delegation is part of a broader diplomatic campaign aimed at exposing Pakistan’s role as a sponsor of terrorism on the global stage.

Speaking to IANS, Jha said, "There are two things. First, the country has been facing terrorism for decades. This terrorism has always come from across the border from Pakistan. This is not a hidden thing."

"In the past, whether it was the 2008 Mumbai attacks or the Pulwama attack, India always shared all the information and invited them to join the investigation. But if we share data with the thief, can we expect justice from them? The Pakistan government itself funds the terrorists, trains them through the army, plans and executes it. This is like a proxy war against India," he said.

BJP MP Brij Lal, who is part of the Jha-led delegation, issued a strong statement before departure. “This delegation will have a significant impact. Pakistan is already a hub of terrorism, Aatankistan, and we will ensure it is proven as such. Our delegation is visiting five countries. For the past 35 years, Pakistan has been consistently sponsoring terrorist activities in India,” he asserted.

Joining him is BJP MP Hemang Joshi, who emphasised the unity of the effort. “Today, our all-party delegation is going as one united Team India to various countries across the world. We are going to present India’s perspective and expose Pakistan’s continued support for terrorism on the global stage,” Joshi said.

CPI(M) MP John Brittas, also part of the Jha-led team, underscored the mission’s objective. “We are now heading to Japan, and after that, we will travel to South Korea, followed by Indonesia and Malaysia. This is a public outreach programme aimed at expressing India’s concerns and rallying global opinion against terrorism. We are confident in our ability to present the nation’s views on terrorism effectively,” Brittas stated.

In parallel, another delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde will visit the UAE, Congo, Sierra Leone, and Liberia. A third group, headed by DMK MP Kanimozhi, will leave on Thursday for Russia, Slovenia, Greece, Latvia, and Spain.

These multi-party delegations are being supported by senior Indian diplomats and are tasked with presenting concrete evidence of Pakistan’s involvement in terrorism. The campaign follows the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which prompted ‘Operation Sindoor’ and a ceasefire announcement by Indian forces.

India is dispatching seven delegations to 25 countries, including members of the UN Security Council, in a coordinated effort to build international consensus and reaffirm its zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism.