Pak suicide attack: Two Chinese, militant killed
Two Chinese nationals were killed and 17 people injured in a suicide attack by a Baloch insurgent group late at night that targeted a convoy of Chinese workers near Pakistan’s busiest airport here, authorities said on Monday.
The explosion near the Jinnah International Airport on Sunday night also killed a suspected suicide bomber. The attack is the latest in a string of violence against Chinese workers in Pakistan. It comes less than two weeks before the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation’s summit to be held in the national capital.
The banned Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the attack, saying the blast was a suicide attack targeting a convoy of Chinese engineers and investors leaving the Jinnah International Airport.
The attack occurred less than a mile from the airport’s main terminal. Authorities briefly suspended all traffic going to the airport.