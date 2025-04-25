Live
- India’s Residential Market Sees 77% Growth, Reaches 5.44 Lakh in FY 2025
- Adani Cement Donates 520 Bags to Jogulamba Bala Brahmeshwara Temple in Alampur
- ‘ALCC (O Universal Bachelor)’ review: A poignant tale of passion, pain, and purpose
- Terrorism grim reminder of need for unified global response: Vice Prez Dhankhar
- Suniel Shetty unleashes warrior spirit in FL of ‘Kesari Veer: Legends of Somnath’
- Being in front of the camera is a privilege: Saif Ali Khan
- Powerful Health Benefits of Drinking Rose Tea Daily
- Boult Audio’s net profit declines by 37 pc in FY24, revenue up 41 pc
- Pakistan Admits to Backing Terror Groups: Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Protests Sweep India
- Medicinal Plants That Bring Positivity, Purify Air, and Boost Well-Being
Pakistan Admits to Backing Terror Groups: Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Protests Sweep India
Pakistan admits to backing terror groups in a recent confession by Defence Minister Khwaja Asif, escalating tensions after the Pahalgam attack.
In a shocking revelation, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitted that the country had supported terrorist groups for decades, calling it a "mistake" made to serve the United States and the West. Speaking candidly in a recent interview with Sky News's Yalda Hakim, Asif acknowledged the consequences of this long-standing strategy, adding that Pakistan "suffered for it."
He further raised concerns by warning of a possible “all-out war” with India.
Nationwide Outrage in India Following Pahalgam Attack
The Defence Minister's statement comes just days after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed innocent lives and sparked a wave of anger across India. Citizens, civil groups, and organizations responded with powerful demonstrations.
In Hyderabad, Muslims at Mecca Masjid wore black armbands during prayers to protest the recent terror attack. They marched on the streets, shouting slogans like 'Pakistan Murdabad' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' to show their anger and support.
Traders in Delhi organized a protest march, and over 100 markets shut down on Friday following a bandh called by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).
The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) held strong demonstrations in the national capital.
In Kolkata, too, members of the Muslim community wore black armbands during Friday prayers to protest the heinous act.
At Jama Masjid, worshippers held a protest after Juma Namaz, condemning the violence.
Popular singer Arijit Singh cancelled his April 27 Chennai concert in solidarity with the victims.
Cross-Border Reactions and Rising Tensions
Meanwhile, tensions have flared on both sides of the border. Videos have emerged online showing protests in Pakistan, following India’s move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty—a major diplomatic response in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.
Reports indicate that Pakistan is on high alert, as the Modi government has vowed a decisive and unprecedented response against the conspirators behind the attack.
As the situation continues to evolve, India has made its position clear.
This is a developing story. Stay tuned for verified updates as the situation unfolds.
Here's what he said:
In intv on Sky News Pakistan Defence Minister Asif says Pakistan did the "dirty work" of funding terrorist groups (Kashmir/Afghanistan) for 3 decades, on behalf of US and the West pic.twitter.com/mM2epmzyzx— Suhasini Haidar (@suhasinih) April 25, 2025