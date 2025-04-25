Pakistan Admits to Backing Terror Groups: Tensions Escalate After Pahalgam Terror Attack, Protests Sweep India

In a shocking revelation, Pakistan’s Defence Minister Khwaja Asif admitted that the country had supported terrorist groups for decades, calling it a "mistake" made to serve the United States and the West. Speaking candidly in a recent interview with Sky News's Yalda Hakim, Asif acknowledged the consequences of this long-standing strategy, adding that Pakistan "suffered for it."

He further raised concerns by warning of a possible “all-out war” with India.

Nationwide Outrage in India Following Pahalgam Attack

The Defence Minister's statement comes just days after the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, which claimed innocent lives and sparked a wave of anger across India. Citizens, civil groups, and organizations responded with powerful demonstrations.

In Hyderabad, Muslims at Mecca Masjid wore black armbands during prayers to protest the recent terror attack. They marched on the streets, shouting slogans like 'Pakistan Murdabad' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' to show their anger and support.

Traders in Delhi organized a protest march, and over 100 markets shut down on Friday following a bandh called by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI).

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) held strong demonstrations in the national capital.

In Kolkata, too, members of the Muslim community wore black armbands during Friday prayers to protest the heinous act.

At Jama Masjid, worshippers held a protest after Juma Namaz, condemning the violence.

Popular singer Arijit Singh cancelled his April 27 Chennai concert in solidarity with the victims.

Cross-Border Reactions and Rising Tensions

Meanwhile, tensions have flared on both sides of the border. Videos have emerged online showing protests in Pakistan, following India’s move to suspend the Indus Water Treaty—a major diplomatic response in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack.

Reports indicate that Pakistan is on high alert, as the Modi government has vowed a decisive and unprecedented response against the conspirators behind the attack.

As the situation continues to evolve, India has made its position clear.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned for verified updates as the situation unfolds.

Here's what he said: