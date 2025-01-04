  • Menu
Pani Puri Vendor in Tamil Nadu Receives GST Notice After Online Payments Cross Rs 40 Lakh

A pani puri vendor in Tamil Nadu received a GST notice after his online payments exceeded Rs 40 lakh in one year. This case raises questions about taxing small street vendors in the digital economy.

A pani puri vendor in Tamil Nadu received a GST notice after his online payments went over Rs 40 lakh in one year.

The notice was based on records from payment platforms like PhonePe and Razorpay, which checked his digital income.

This has led to a lot of discussion on social media about whether small street vendors should pay GST on their earnings.

This situation shows how digital payments are growing in small businesses, but it also raises questions about how small vendors should be taxed. Some people think vendors who use online payments should pay GST, but others believe small businesses with low profits shouldn’t have to pay taxes.

While the vendor hasn’t spoken about it yet, this case is making people think about how small businesses are changing with digital payments in India.

It also shows that we need clear and updated rules for taxing small vendors who use digital payments.

