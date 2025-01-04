Live
- Ayushmanngears up for ‘Thama’ second schedule
- Vangalapudi Anitha Advocates Stronger Measures Against Marijuana Transportation"
- Mohit Malik talks about playing a gay character
- Japan's Nippon Steel to sue US government over decision to block acquisition
- Kejriwal and Atishi will bite the dust, BJP will win all constituencies: Virendra Sachdeva
- Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes for January 4, 2025: Claim Free Rewards Today!
- Heavy snow hits mountainous areas along Sea of Japan coast
- India committed to taking the lead in AI, creating opportunities for youth: PM Modi
- Arrangements in place for sarvadarshans during Vaikuntha dwara darshans
- As part of the Road Safety Month, fines should be imposed on those who do not follow traffic rules along with awareness programs District Collector Adarsh Surabhi
Just In
Pani Puri Vendor in Tamil Nadu Receives GST Notice After Online Payments Cross Rs 40 Lakh
A pani puri vendor in Tamil Nadu received a GST notice after his online payments exceeded Rs 40 lakh in one year. This case raises questions about taxing small street vendors in the digital economy.
A pani puri vendor in Tamil Nadu received a GST notice after his online payments went over Rs 40 lakh in one year.
The notice was based on records from payment platforms like PhonePe and Razorpay, which checked his digital income.
This has led to a lot of discussion on social media about whether small street vendors should pay GST on their earnings.
This situation shows how digital payments are growing in small businesses, but it also raises questions about how small vendors should be taxed. Some people think vendors who use online payments should pay GST, but others believe small businesses with low profits shouldn’t have to pay taxes.
While the vendor hasn’t spoken about it yet, this case is making people think about how small businesses are changing with digital payments in India.
It also shows that we need clear and updated rules for taxing small vendors who use digital payments.