Top
Trending :
Home  > News > National

'Pariksha Pe Charcha' to be held virtually on April 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with exam warriors, teachers, and parents during his Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 on April 7.
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with exam warriors, teachers, and parents during his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' on April 7.

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with exam warriors, teachers, and parents during his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' on April 7.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with exam warriors, teachers, and parents during his 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' on April 7.

"A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects and a memorable discussion with our brave Exam Warriors, parents, and teachers. Watch 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' at 7 pm on April 7," tweeted the Prime Minister.


The fourth edition of the Prime Minister's interaction programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021' with school students will be held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', PM will answer the questions of students and interact with them about how they can beat examination stress.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X