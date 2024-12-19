  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Parl panel calls for timely action on minority welfare schemes

Parl panel calls for timely action on minority welfare schemes
x
Highlights

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has urged the Ministry of Minority Affairs to expedite approvals and streamline processes to ensure effective...

New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has urged the Ministry of Minority Affairs to expedite approvals and streamline processes to ensure effective implementation of welfare schemes for minority communities.

The Committee also expressed concern over the surrender of Rs 2,064.95 crore in unspent funds during 2023-24. It recommended that states and Union Territories (UTs) adhere to timelines for completing procedural requirements and proposed penal provisions for delays.

The Standing Committee on Social Justice and Empowerment tabled its report in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, highlighting both achievements and challenges in executing initiatives such as the Pradhan Mantri Jan Vikas Karyakram (PMJVK), scholarship programmes and skill development schemes.

It under-scored the need for immediate action to overcome procedural delays that have previously led to under-utilisation of funds. The Committee noted that the pre-matric, post-matric and merit-cum-means scholarship schemes have been pending approval since 2021-22.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick