Patients suffer as private doctors refuse to budge in Rajasthan

Ramavtar Gupta, a 70-year-old state pensioner suffering from diabetes and lung disease, used to walk to a nearby private hospital on Tonk road in Jaipur every month to get a prescription from a doctor under Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS). He ran out of medicines three days ago and waited for the strike of the private hospitals to end. Seeing no hope, Gupta purchased medicines from a medical shop for the time without a prescription.





Similarly, Pramila Devi, 65, was operated on for a cataract at a private hospital on Gopalpura bypass and was asked by the doctor to come after a month for a checkup. Eye drops are over and she and her family members have no option but to wait for the strike to end to be able to consult doctors. They are also confused about whether to continue the drop or not. Like them, many patients are suffering in silence in parts of Rajasthan due to a strike by private doctors against the Right to Health Bill, claiming the execution of this legislation will create hurdles in their smooth functioning and the involvement of local authorities will increase.





In support of the demand for a complete withdrawal of the bill, private hospitals are completely shut — no OPD, no emergency. The strike entered its 13th day on Thursday. Doctors say the bill will increase bureaucratic interference in the functioning of private hospitals. According to the bill, every resident of the state will have the right to emergency treatment and care "without prepayment" at any "public health institution, healthcare establishment and designated healthcare centres".





A share of private hospitals' patient load shifted to government hospitals while many patients, who believe they are not facing any emergencies, are waiting for the strike to end, instead of rushing to government hospitals. But there are many patients who are moving to states like Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh for treatment. "What everyone can see is doctors are opposing the bill and the government is defending the bill.





There is nothing for convenience for patients," said Yashwant Kumar, a government employee. Share broker Omprakash said he is feeling pain in the neck but due to long queues in government hospitals, he prefers to wait for the strike to end. "I get very little time so I cannot go to the government hospital and struggle to consult a doctor unless it's an emergency. I did some yoga and exercise. There was relief to some extent, but I have pain and therefore I came to the pharmacy (shop) to get a painkiller," he said.





The owner of the pharmacy in Mansarover said like Omprakash, there are many who are coming to purchase medicines on the basis of symptoms because of the strike. Those living in areas close to the inter-state border and facing an emergency of treatment and can spend money are moving to private hospitals in other states.



