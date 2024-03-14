Live
Paytm FASTag users asked to buy new one from another bank by tomorrow
New Delhi: NHAI has advised Paytm FASTag users to obtain a new FASTag from another bank before March 15 to ensure a smooth travel experience and avoid inconvenience at toll plazas, an official statement said on Wednesday. This will help avoid penalties or double fee charges while commuting on National Highways, as per the statement.
Following the Reserve Bank of India's guidelines on restrictions concerning Paytm Payments Bank, the statement said Paytm FASTag users will no longer have the option to recharge or top-up their balance after March 15, 2024. However, they can continue to use the existing balance to pay tolls beyond the stipulated date, it added.
