Permission Denied: VHP's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra In Haryana's Nuh Not Allowed After Communal Violence

Authorities have declined permission for the VHP's Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra, scheduled for August 28 in Haryana's Nuh, following the disruption caused by communal violence in July, as confirmed by the police on Tuesday. The Nuh district administration has rejected the application submitted by the yatra's organizers to seek permission for the event.



This development arises more than a week after a 'mahapanchayat' conducted by Hindu groups in Pondri village on August 13 decided to recommence the VHP yatra from Nalhar temple in Nuh. Nuh's Superintendent of Police, Narender Bijarnia, verified that the application requesting procession permission has been turned down.

When contacted, local VHP leader Devender Singh expressed unawareness regarding the permission denial and asserted that no permission is required for the yatra. During the 'Sarva Jatiye Mahapanchayat' on August 13, it was resolved that the yatra would restart from Nalhar temple, passing through Firozpur Jhirka's Jhir and Shingar temples in the district.

Following the attack on the VHP procession by mobs on July 31, communal clashes in Nuh led to the death of six individuals, including two home guards and a cleric. Gurugram also witnessed sporadic incidents of violence.