PhD Student Petitions Tamil Nadu Governor During Convocation Over Academic Misconduct

An unexpected turn of events unfolded at a university convocation in Tamil Nadu when A Prakash, a PhD student, handed a petition to Governor RN Ravi during the degree distribution ceremony. The governor, serving in his capacity as university chancellor, was caught off guard by this unconventional approach to air grievances.

Prakash's petition outlined serious allegations against academic guides, accusing them of exploiting research students for personal tasks unrelated to their studies. These purported misdeeds ranged from childcare to household chores, raising questions about the proper conduct of academic mentorship.

In a subsequent media interaction, Prakash acknowledged the unorthodox nature of his actions but emphasized the urgency of the issues at hand. He elaborated on his claims, stating that researchers faced improper guidance and were often burdened with their guides' personal responsibilities, including managing bank accounts and performing domestic duties.

The petition also highlighted concerns about the misuse of government research grants. Prakash alleged that students were compelled to incur substantial personal expenses, ranging from ₹50,000 to ₹1 lakh, to cover costs that should be borne by their guides. Furthermore, he accused the university of inappropriately renting out its facilities on weekends, depriving students of recreational opportunities.

Among the more troubling claims were allegations that some guides requested ATM cards from their research scholars and demanded food, placing additional financial strain on students already struggling with limited resources.

While the convocation may not have been the ideal forum for raising these issues, Prakash's bold move has brought attention to potential systemic problems within the academic research environment, prompting calls for a thorough investigation and potential reforms.