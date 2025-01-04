Live
- MLA pays tributes to Savitribai Phule
- Cong can’t finish off JD(S): HDK
- Young prodigy shines in Bharatanatyam
- Kejriwal launches counter-attack
- Encourage women to speak up about their health issues: Prez
- Chef Vikas Khanna gifts actor Anne Hathaway Mysore Sandalwood soap
- Game Changer Soars in Advance Bookings as Trailer Hits 80 Million Views
- Allu Arjun to Appear in Nampally Court Following Conditional Bail in Stampede Case
- Bengal BJP to hold crucial meeting today on progress of membership drive in state
- Ministers laud student for taking up plantation drive
Just In
Phulbani: Worker dies after wall collapse
Highlights
Phulbani: A tribal youth, who was engaged in the renovation of an old building, died after a wall collapsed on him in Kandhamal district on Thursday,...
Phulbani: A tribal youth, who was engaged in the renovation of an old building, died after a wall collapsed on him in Kandhamal district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Rampur Square in Tumudibandha police sta-tion area.
The deceased was identified as Maneswar Pradhan, a daily labourer, police said. Soon after the incident, Pradhan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.
The body was later sent for post-mortem.
Locals demanded immediate compensation for the family of the victim.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS