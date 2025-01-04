  • Menu
Phulbani: Worker dies after wall collapse

Phulbani: A tribal youth, who was engaged in the renovation of an old building, died after a wall collapsed on him in Kandhamal district on Thursday,...

Phulbani: A tribal youth, who was engaged in the renovation of an old building, died after a wall collapsed on him in Kandhamal district on Thursday, police said. The incident took place at Rampur Square in Tumudibandha police sta-tion area.

The deceased was identified as Maneswar Pradhan, a daily labourer, police said. Soon after the incident, Pradhan was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead.

The body was later sent for post-mortem.

Locals demanded immediate compensation for the family of the victim.

