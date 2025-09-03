Pilgrimage to Vaishnodevi suspended for 8th day

Jammu: The otherwise bustling Katra base camp and route leading to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine wore a deserted look as the pilgrimage to the temple in Jammu and Kashmir’s Reasi district remained suspended for the eighth straight day on Tuesday.

Fresh rainfall was witnessed in Katra and Trikuta hills, the abode of the shrine, on Tuesday.

The yatra has been suspended as a precautionary measure in the wake of adverse weather conditions, officials said, adding the tracks have been closed for all movement.

Although necessary repairs have been completed, the decision to resume the pilgrimage will depend on improvement in weather conditions and the safety of pilgrims, they said.

With the suspension of the yatra, Katra and the path to the cave shrine -- once bustling with devotees chanting ‘Jai Mata Di’ -- now wears a deserted look.