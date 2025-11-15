PK meets defeat in debut battle

PATNA: Before launching into the Bihar assembly elections, the celebrated former poll strategist Prashant Kishor had made two predictions, one about his Jan Suraaj Party and the other about the Janata Dal-United, of which he is a former national vice president.

His prediction of 'arsh par ya farsh par' (either sky high or down to dust) for his own party has, much to his chagrin, come true, though JD-U cadres, including its supreme leader Nitish Kumar, the Bihar Chief Minister, may ridicule him for the forecast that the party will win not more than 25 seats.

The JD-U's tally seems tipped to cross 80, its best performance since 2010 when the party had crossed the three-digit mark, while contesting a much larger number of seats compared with the 101 it did this time.