Plaints against Nayanthara for 'disrespecting Ram'

Mumbai : Activists of two right wing outfits have filed separate complaints here against actor Nayanthara and others associated with her newly-released film 'Annapoorani', alleging that certain scenes in it hurt religious sentiments of Hindus, police said on Thursday.

The complaints allege that the film, which has been removed from Netflix, makes controversial remarks about Lord Ram and also promotes 'love jihad', they said. "A complaint was submitted by the activists of Bajrang Dal to the Oshiwara police station in western suburbs two days ago, and an inquiry in this connection is underway," an official said. Another complaint was filed at the Lokmanya Tilak Marg police station in South Mumbai by Ramesh Solanki, founder of Hindu IT Cell, an official said.

According to his complaint, the film "Annapoorani" demeans Lord Ram and it was intentionally released to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Solanki also cited a few scenes in the movie, which he says hurt the religious sentiments.

The complaint mentions the last scene of the film which shows a temple priest's daughter, played by Nayanthara, offering namaz wearing 'hijab' before making biryani. In another scene, Farhaan, the friend of the character played by Nayanthara, brainwashes her into cutting meat and says Bhagwan Shri Ram and Maa Sita had also consumed meat, the complaint said. Solanki demanded in his complaint that a first information report (FIR) be filed against actor Nayanthara, director Nilesh Krishnaa and others for hurting religious sentiments and promoting 'love jihad', a term used by right-wing groups to allege a concerted effort by Muslim men to convert Hindu women to Islam . "We have received a written complaint application against the actor and others," the official said.