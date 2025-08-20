PLATE CUTTING CEREMONY: INDIAN COAST GUARD NEXT GENERATION OFFSHORE PATROL VESSEL HELD AT MDL, MUMBAI

New Delhi, 20 Aug 25: The Plate Cutting Ceremony of Yard 16404, the fourth in the series of six Next Generation Offshore Patrol Vessels (NGOPVs), was held today at M/s Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd (MDL), Mumbai. The ceremony was presided over by Inspector General NG Raveendran, TM, Deputy Director General (Technical), Headquarters Coast Guard Eastern Seaboard (HQ CGES), in the presence of Mr. A Vinod, Executive Director (Shipbuilding), MDL, along with senior officials from the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) and MDL.

The contract for the construction of six NGOPVs was concluded on 20 Dec 23. The vessels are being indigenously designed, developed, and constructed by MDL under the ‘Buy (Indian-IDDM)’ category, aligning with the Government of India’s vision of Aatma Nirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India).

Measuring 117 meters in length, with a complement of 11 officers and 110 men, each vessel will be capable of achieving speeds up to 23 knots and will have an operational range of 5,000 nautical miles. These NGOPVs will be equipped with state-of-the-art machinery and cutting-edge technologies, AI-based predictive maintenance systems, Remote piloted drones, Integrated Bridge System (IBS) and Integrated Platform Management System (IPMS)

This initiative marks a significant milestone in the Indian Coast Guard's ongoing efforts to bolster its maritime capabilities and enhance coastal security. The addition of the new NGOPV fleet will further empower the ICG in safeguarding India’s vast maritime interests.

The project stands as a testament to India's growing defence manufacturing capabilities and its unwavering commitment to achieving strategic autonomy through indigenous innovation and production.