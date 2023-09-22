Live
- Air Akasa says its plea in court not against DGCA or Civil Aviation Ministry
- Unnao custodial death: Delhi HC grants bail to convicted UP Police officials
- Delhi Police rescues man attempting suicide on Instagram live
- BRS MLA M Hanumantha Rao quit party
- Quad ministerial meeting calls for comprehensive approach to fight terrorism
- Congress questions secular credentials of JD(S) following its alliance with BJP
- Bidhuri remarks row: Ali calls it 'hate speech', says could quit House if action not taken; Oppn rallies behind BSP MP
- Volume growth returning, rural demand seeing green shoots: Procter & Gamble
- Large number of valuable monuments not under any protection: Parliamentary panel
- Eight-year-old Indian-origin girl makes UK medical history By Aditi Khanna
PM appreciates work of G20 team, urges them to record their experiences
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday gave credit to the success of the G20 leaders summit to all the team members who were involved in organising the multilateral event.
In an interaction with the G20 team at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, where the event was held earlier this month, Modi praised their hard work
"We got praise from everywhere and it was because of the hard work of all the functionaries. The credit for the G20 Summit's huge success goes to all of you," he said.
Modi requested the officials and all other staff to record their experiences.
"I have a request that if you can all record your experiences on a website. It will serve as guidelines for future events," Modi said.
Around 3,000 people, who contributed towards organising the G20 summit, attended the event at Bharat Mandapam.
These included functionaries like cleaners, drivers, waiters and other staff from across various ministries.
The interaction was also attended by ministers and senior officials of various departments.
The Prime Minister's interaction was followed by dinner.