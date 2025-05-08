PM has avenged April 22 attack: Lt Narwal’s mother

Noida: Pahalgam terror victim Navy officer Lt Vinay Narwal’s mother, Asha Narwal, on Wednesday hailed India for avenging the April 22 attack and said their entire family and people of the country stand with the government.

Retaliating against the Pahalgam terror attack, Indian armed forces on early Wednesday carried out missile strikes on nine terror targets in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir, including the Jaish-e-Mohammad stronghold of Bahawalpur and Lashkar-e-Taiba’s base in Muridke.

“It is a very good thing that (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi has avenged the (Pahalgam) attack. I am with them (the govt), people are with them, and our entire family is with them,” Asha told reporters in Karnal. “I want to tell our Army to give a befitting reply so that such incidents (like Pahalgam) do not occur again,” she said and added that those who got martyred have got justice.

In the aftermath of the Indian Army’s precise counter-terror strike, Operation Sindoor, the family of Shubham Dwivedi, one of the 26 civilians killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terrorist attack, has expressed deep gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the armed forces for fulfilling the promise of justice.

Shubham Dwivedi, a 30-year-old civilian from Uttar Pradesh, was visiting Pahalgam with his wife and sister-in-law when terrorists opened fire on unarmed tourists. He was shot in the head and died at the scene.

His wife, Ashanya Dwivedi, spoke out following the military response. “I would like to sincerely thank everyone who is connected to this operation, especially our personnel in the armed forces and especially Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who personally looked after the operation,” she said.

“The name ‘Operation Sindoor’ clearly shows they stand with us, those who lost their husbands. Whatever the Prime Minister said, he proved. Wherever terrorism exists, it will be eliminated.”

Fighting through her grief, she added, “Terrorists killed our husbands to make us vulnerable, but we will fight. PM Modi took revenge as he said, these terrorists will be ended.”

Shubham’s brother also welcomed the swift action. “The whole nation is thanking Modi ji and our armed forces. If someone challenges our country in this manner, we must respond with strength. The way this operation was carried out was like medicine on our wounds,” he said.

“The name ‘Operation Sindoor’ truly pays tribute to the victims who lost their lives during that attack.”

Shubham’s father, too, praised the government’s resolve. “I got the information around 2 a.m. The Indian government and armed forces have taken action against Pakistan. I praise PM Modi for doing this for the country and for understanding the emotions of the people. PM Modi has completed the destruction of terrorism. I salute him.”

Family members of the Maharashtrians killed in the Pahalgam terror attack on Wednesday welcomed ‘Operation Sindoor’, saying the government and the Indian armed forces have taught a lesson to the terrorists.

Pune-based Kaustubh Ganbote and Santosh Jagdale were killed in the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

Kaustubh Ganbote’s son, Kunal Ganbote, said, “We all were waiting for such action to be taken.”

“I think that the operation was named ‘Sindoor’ as a mark of respect for the women who lost their husbands in the dastardly attack,” Kunal said.

Santosh Jagdale’s family members said it is a perfect tribute to the departed souls. Aarti, a mother of twins who saw her 68-year-old father Ramachandran being gunned down by a terrorist in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam on April 22, expressed happiness over Operation Sindoor. “Even though our loss can never be compensated, we are happy about what has happened when India hit back at Pakistan,” said Aarti after hearing the news.

“India has hit back at the correct time, and it was the moment we all waited. It’s good that the common man has not been affected in this attack,” added Aarti.

A former non-resident Indian who returned from the Middle East five years ago, Ramachandran was a staunch BJP supporter.

He had unsuccessfully contested local body polls and was among those shortlisted as a potential BJP candidate for civic elections to be held later this year.

Aarti, a mother of twin boys, was seen often breaking down last month while recounting the horrifying moment when her father was shot dead by a terrorist, and also watched by her kids. She, along with her parents, was holidaying in Pahalgam, Kashmir, when Ramachandran was gunned down by terrorists.