  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > National

PM launches BSNL services

PM launches BSNL services
x
Highlights

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha, spanning telecom, railways,...

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha, spanning telecom, railways, healthcare, higher education, and skill development.

In a landmark for India's telecom sector, Modi launched BSNL’s indigenous 4G ‘Swadeshi network stack’, placing the country among a select group—including Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China, that have developed homegrown telecom technology.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick