Live
- Smart Street Bazar, a boon for women
- Dance your way to a healthy heart: How dandiya can boost women’s heart health
- Modi lays foundation stone for Phase B of IIT campus
- Spellbinding Odissi enchants and enthralls audience
- Lakshya Digital tackles gender disparity in India’s gaming industry with new initiatives
- ‘Janaawar: The Beast Within’ review: Predictable plot
- Invest in State for huge profits: CM
- Revanth announces Rs 2,000 monthly stipend for ATC students
- Govt will help youth get jobs abroad: CM
- Gold prices maintain bullish structure
PM launches BSNL services
Highlights
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha, spanning telecom, railways,...
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha, spanning telecom, railways, healthcare, higher education, and skill development.
In a landmark for India's telecom sector, Modi launched BSNL’s indigenous 4G ‘Swadeshi network stack’, placing the country among a select group—including Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China, that have developed homegrown telecom technology.
Next Story