PM launches BSNL services

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated development projects worth over Rs 60,000 crore in Odisha, spanning telecom, railways, healthcare, higher education, and skill development.

In a landmark for India's telecom sector, Modi launched BSNL’s indigenous 4G ‘Swadeshi network stack’, placing the country among a select group—including Denmark, Sweden, South Korea, and China, that have developed homegrown telecom technology.