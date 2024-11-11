Live
PM may visit Odisha on Nov 15
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha to attend the 150th birth anniversary celebration of freedom fighter and tribal icon Birsa Munda at Rourkela on November 15.
Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Odisha to attend the 150th birth anniversary celebration of freedom fighter and tribal icon Birsa Munda at Rourkela on November 15.
Odisha’s Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Minister Rabi Naik made this statement, but added that the Prime Minister’s visit is not yet finalised. Stating that the Odisha government is optimistic about the Prime Minister’s visit on November 15, the minister said the day will be celebrated as Jan Jatiya Gaurav Divas to mark the 150th birth anniversary of Birsa Munda.
The celebration will be held all along- the year. He said from November 15, the State government will organise a programme in 7,667 villages where the people will give their opinions on various development projects.
Panchayat Sarpanch will preside over such ‘Gram Sabha’ and Panchayat Extension Officers will coordinate the programme.