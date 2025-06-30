Live
PM Modi Announces Compensation for Telangana Factory Blast Victims
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ex-gratia payments to families of those who died and were injured in the Telangana chemical factory blast. He expressed condolences and wished for quick recovery of the injured.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that families of at least eight people who died in the Telangana chemical factory blast will get two lakh rupees each as ex-gratia.
He also said that those injured, about twelve people, will receive fifty thousand rupees.
He expressed his sorrow for the loss of lives and wished the injured a quick recovery.
The Prime Minister’s Office shared this information on social media.
“Anguished by the loss of lives due to a fire tragedy at a factory in Sangareddy, Telangana. Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover soon. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000: PM @narendramodi,” read a post on PMO’s X handle.