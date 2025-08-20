PM Modi backs India’s Para-sports vision as 104 countries, over 2,500 participants set for World Para Championship

Live
New Delhi: Chief Patron of the Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) Vanathi Srinivasan, met with Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji and invited him to inaugurate the opening ceremony of World Para Championship 2025.
India is now gearing up to host the largest para-sport event ever organized on its soil, with confirmation from 104 countries and over 2,500 para-athletes and support staff combined.
The Championships will take place at the iconic Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium (JLN Stadium) in New Delhi from September 27 to October 5, 2025, and promise to be an extraordinary celebration of human spirit, determination, and athletic brilliance.
Featuring a staggering 186 medal events across men’s, women’s, and mixed categories, the event will showcase fierce competition, unforgettable moments, and inspiring stories of resilience on a truly global stage.
Participants hail from all over the world—including sporting powerhouses such as the United States, Germany, England, Canada, Brazil, France, Spain, Japan, Mexico, Turkey, Poland, Australia, China, and many more—making New Delhi a vibrant epicenter of diversity, unity, and the transformative power of sport.
The JLN Stadium itself has undergone extensive renovations, blending cutting-edge technology with comprehensive accessibility upgrades to create a world-class, inclusive environment for athletes, officials, media, and spectators.
Reflecting on this historic journey, Vanathi Srinivasan said, “Hosting the World Para Athletics Championships in New Delhi is not just about sport; it’s about shining a light on the indomitable strength and spirit of para-athletes who redefine courage and determination. This event will inspire millions, showcase India’s organizational prowess, and ignite the dreams of countless future champions. The world will witness the power of inclusivity and resilience like never before.”