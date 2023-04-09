PM Modi's wildlife safari for Tiger Project's Golden Jubilee

Chamarajanagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Bandipur tiger reserve in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district and conducted a wildlife safari in an open jeep on the occasion of the Golden Jubilee of Tiger Project. Modi is walking in the forest in a safari dress with hat and goggles. It is known that Modi saw a tiger and other animals during the safari. A total of 9 vehicles are accompanying the Prime Minister and after the safari, he will be visiting an elephant camp in Theppakadi in Mudumalai tiger reserve in , Tamil Nadu. Modi would honor the couple Bomma and Belli, who saved a baby elephant and won the Oscar for the documentary film Elephant Whisperers.

However Modi Fans are deprived of the opportunity to meet Prime Minister i who is landing in Bandipur. In the wake of the Election Code of Conduct, the National Highway has been completely blocked, and the entry of people is being prevented at the Ooty Gate of Gundlupet. Even if Modi comes to Gundlupet, people's desire to see him is not fulfilled this Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Bandipur in a special helicopter. Modi flashed by wearing a jacket with the Tiger Reserve logo and a t-shirt similar to the forest department uniform.