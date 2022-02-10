PM Modi confident of winning UP polls

New Delhi: With less than 24 hours to go for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave an interview to news agency ANI covering a host of issues.

Modi spoke about how the two young boys -- Akhilesh Yadav and RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary -- used words like "Gujarat ke Do Gadhe." He exuded confidence there was a "pro-incumbency" wave and BJP would win polls in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. He slammed the opposition parties for dynasty politics and corruption. Replying to a question on the Ferozepur incident, Modi said, "I have maintained silence on the issue.

The Supreme Court is looking into the matter seriously. Any statement that I make in this regard will impact the investigation, and it is not right."



When asked about why he lashed out at the Congress party leaders, he said, "I didn't speak against anyone's father/ grandfather. I said what a former PM had said. It's the right of the nation (to know). They say we don't mention Nehruji. If we do, then too there's difficulty. Don't understand this fear."

Modi said that he was not working to hunt for headlines. Hitting at some media houses, PM Modi said that nowhere else would you see media working against the country's agenda. The situation in India was different due to high FDI and FII, he said.

The Prime Minister said that he was not working for the headlines, but for advancing India's agenda across the globe. "We start classification on caste basis during ticket distribution and discuss what vote percent would be given by which community. We should change it. Want to go ahead with the 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas' mantra. Unity is important to take the nation forward," PM Modi said on polarisation in polls.

PM Modi said that the Yogi government has changed the security situation in Uttar Pradesh. "When people discuss security in UP, they think of their troubles during previous governments, mafia raj, gunda raj, the manner in which muscle men had a status and shelter in government. UP saw this from close quarters, women couldn't step out," he said.

"Today women say that they can step out even after dark. This trust is essential for security. There was a time in UP when goons could do anything they wanted, today they surrender. Yogiji prioritised security and didn't compromise with it," the Prime Minister said.

"Whether we win or lose, for us elections are an open university in which we get the opportunity for new recruitment and the chance to introspect. We consider it as a field of the election," he said.

On disinvestment, he reiterated," BJP opines the government has no business to do business. Its job is to think about food for the poor, make houses and toilets for them, get them clean drinking water, make health facilities available to them, make roads, and think about the small farmers. This is my priority."

"If somebody calls this socialism, I accept it. When I talk of fake socialism, it's about the dynasty. Can you see Lohiaji's, George Fernandes', Nitish Kumar's families? They are socialists," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that the three farm laws were implemented for the benefit of farmers but were taken back in national interest. The farm laws which were passed by Parliament in 2020, triggered year-long protests across the country.