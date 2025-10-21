PM Modi draws parallel between Lord Ram’s valor and Operation Sindoor in Diwali message

Premier PM Narendra Modi, in his Diwali message to the nation, offered warm wishes and spoke about the country's progress as well as unity and resilience. Modi urged the people to enjoy Diwali by supporting traditional Swadeshi products, encouraging cleanliness and the self-reliance spirit.

In Modi Diwali message 2025 that emphasized the essence of Diwali - that of hope over darkthe Prime Minister talked about the recent accomplishments of India which include the success of " Operation Sindoor PM Modi" and the elimination of Naxalism in various districts. He urged everyone to be part of the process of building an Viksit (developed) as well as Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India).

Then is a portion of PM Modi Diwali letter to the citizens of India

Dear fellow citizens, I extend my sincere felicitations to you and your loved bones

on this joyous day of Deepavali-- a festivity that brings us joy, light excitement, sanguinity, and joy.

This is the alternate Deepavali following the sanctification form of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Lord Ram courage statement shows us the significance of integrity and capability to stand up against injustice. We saw this exact character lately in Operation Sindoor, where Bharat was a champion of justice and stood against injustice.

This Deepavali is even more unique because lamps will be lit at first in a number of districts, including remote regions that have been freed from their shadow of Naxalism and Maoist terror. A lot of people who used to choose violence now choose the way of peace and progress by relying on the nation's Constitution. This is a significant win for our nation.

In addition to these accomplishments, India has taken bold steps towards implementing the next generation of reforms. Reduced GST rates, which was announced at the beginning of Navratri has already helped millions of citizens thanks to the "GST Bachat Utsav,"" resulting in the saving of thousands of rupees across the country.

At a moment when the world faces a variety of problems, Bharat stands tall as an example of stability, sensitivity and power -- growing steadily towards becoming the world's third largest economy.