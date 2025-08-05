Live
PM Modi felicitated at NDA meet over Operation Sindoor
Highlights
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday for his government's firm response to the Pahalgam terror...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was felicitated by the NDA parliamentary party on Tuesday for his government's firm response to the Pahalgam terror attack under Operation Sindoor.
The MPs of the BJP-led ruling alliance met here in their only second such meeting during Parliament's sessions since the government was formed in June 2024.
Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai', senior leaders of the BJP and its allies joined in felicitating Modi.
The government has asserted that it military attack on terror sites in Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir and Pakistan following the Pahalgam attack on April 22 brought the neighbouring country to its knees.
