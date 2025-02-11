PM Modi meets Estonian President in Paris, discusses cybersecurity cooperation

Paris: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President of Estonia Alar Karis discussed the ongoing bilateral cooperation in the field of cybersecurity during their meeting on the sidelines of the AI Action Summit in Paris, on Tuesday.

In what was their first meeting, both leaders underlined that warm and friendly relations between India and Estonia are based on the two countries' shared commitment to democracy, rule of law and the values of freedom and pluralism.

According to a statement released by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) after the meeting, the two leaders expressed satisfaction at the growing bilateral cooperation in various fields, including trade and investment, IT and digital, culture, tourism and people-to-people ties.

Prime Minister Modi invited the Estonian government and companies to explore the opportunities offered by the India growth story and take advantage of programmes such as Digital India.

"The two leaders noted the importance of the India-Estonia partnership also in the context of the India-EU strategic partnership. They welcomed the initiation of ministerial exchanges in the India-Nordic-Baltic format. The leaders also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, and cooperation at the United Nations," the statement detailed.

PM Modi and the President of Estonia expressed satisfaction at the growing cultural and people-to-people ties between the two countries.

"In this regard, the PM appreciated the popularity of Yoga in Estonia," the PMO stated.

Earlier, while chairing the AI Action Summit along with French President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi spotlighted that Artificial Intelligence (AI) is now writing codes of humanity in this century and its potential in transforming millions of lives is absolutely amazing to see and perceive.

"AI is already reshaping our polity, economy, security and even our society. AI is writing the code for humanity in this century," the Prime Minister said while addressing the gathering of global leaders and top tech CEOs of the world.