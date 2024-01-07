PM Modi on visit to Gujarat from Jan 8-10; to inaugurate Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show on Tuesday, and Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit on Wednesday, during his visit to Gujarat from January 8-10, an official said on Sunday.

During his visit to Gujarat, the Prime Minister will engage in bilateral meetings with international leaders and CEOs of leading global corporations.

An official said that at around 9.30 a.m. on Tuesday, PM Modi will arrive at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. PM Modi will hold bilateral discussions with world leaders, followed by a strategic meeting with CEOs of top-tier global corporations.

Later, at around 3 p.m. on Tuesday, he will inaugurate the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show.

The inauguration of the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit is planned for January 10, at around 9.45 a.m. at the same venue.

After the inaugural event, the Prime Minister will continue his dialogues with global corporate leaders.

His visit will further extend to GIFT City, where he will interact with eminent business personalities at the Global FinTech Leadership Forum.

The 2024 edition of the Summit, which runs from January 10-12, marks the 10th edition of the event.

Themed 'Gateway to the Future', this year's summit celebrates two decades of Vibrant Gujarat, symbolising it as a 'Summit of Success'.

The event has attracted 34 partner countries and 16 partner organisations.

Adding to the diverse array of events, the Ministry of Development of North-Eastern Region will leverage the summit to highlight investment opportunities in the country's northeastern region.

The Summit agenda includes seminars and conferences on contemporary global issues such as Industry 4.0, Technology and Innovation, Sustainable Manufacturing, Green Hydrogen, Electric Mobility, Renewable Energy, and Transition towards Sustainability.

At the Vibrant Gujarat Global Trade Show, various companies will showcase their latest innovations and products, integrating state-of-the-art technology.

The focus sectors for this trade show include E-mobility, start-ups, MSMEs, Blue Economy, Green Energy, and Smart Infrastructure.