PM Modi pays tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid tributes to Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.

PM Modi said that his ideals will remain a source of inspiration for every generation.





लोकनायक जयप्रकाश नारायण को उनकी जयंती पर मेरी आदरपूर्ण श्रद्धांजलि। उन्होंने देश और समाज में सकारात्मक परिवर्तन के लिए अपना जीवन समर्पित कर दिया। उनका व्यक्तित्व और आदर्श हर पीढ़ी के लिए प्रेरणास्रोत बना रहेगा। pic.twitter.com/6VkTpfwpLs — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 11, 2024

"My heartful tribute to Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary. He dedicated his life for positive change in the country and society. His personality and ideals will remain a source of inspiration for every generation," PM Modi said in a post on X.

Loknayak Jaiprakash Narayan is regarded as a hero of the anti-emergency movement in 1975. Fondly called 'JP', he pioneered "total revolution", a slogan he coined to mobilise the people against the then Indira Gandhi government, which imposed the Emergency in 1975.

The veteran leader became the face of the mass movement against the Indira government. In 1977 the Janata Party was voted into power and became the first non-Congress party to form a government at the Centre under his guidance.

Several top politicians from Bihar are products of the JP movement, including Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, former CM and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, former Deputy CM Sushil Modi of the BJP and others.

The 'Loknayak' was one of the prominent faces of the Quit India Movement and was known for his selfless service towards the nation and its people.JP never contested an election but received tremendous support from the people, especially, when he led the fight against the Emergency.

He was one of the founding members of the Congress Socialist Party (CSP). After Independence, he constituted the Socialist Party, which was merged with J.B. Kripalani’s Kisan Mazdoor Praja Party to form the Praja Socialist Party. While Nehru was keen on JP joining the Union government, he sought to distance himself from electoral politics, opting to focus on social causes instead. He strived his whole life to strengthen democracy in the country.