PM Modi Reaffirms India's Health Tech Commitment In Response To WHO Chief's 'Tulsi Bhai' Exchange

Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted India's commitment to advancing healthcare through technology while responding to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus's appreciation for funding support. The exchange, marked by their warm rapport, showcased India's growing role in global health initiatives.

The interaction began when WHO Chief Ghebreyesus acknowledged various world leaders' contributions to the WHO Investment Round, emphasizing how such investments strengthen global health security. Responding on social media, PM Modi addressed Ghebreyesus as "Tulsi Bhai" – a nickname first used during the 2022 Global AYUSH Investment and Innovation Summit – and stressed India's active involvement in healthcare advancement.

The WHO's Investment Round, which reached a crucial milestone during the G20 Leaders' Summit in Rio de Janeiro, aims to save 40 million lives over the next four years through its Fourteenth General Programme of Work. The G20 declaration reinforced the WHO's pivotal role in global health governance, highlighting the importance of sustainable and transparent financing.

Modi's response, "A healthy planet is a better planet," underscored India's dual focus on technological integration in healthcare and strengthening international health cooperation. This exchange reflects the growing partnership between India and WHO in advancing global health initiatives, while also highlighting the personal rapport between world leaders that facilitates such cooperation.

The Investment Round discussion at the G20 Summit marks a significant step toward securing additional funding for WHO's vital health programs, with India positioning itself as a key contributor to global health security efforts.