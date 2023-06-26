PM Modi Returns To India Following His Historic Visit to US and Egypt

After a six-day trip to the US and Egypt during which he signed a number of historic accords, Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew back to India on Sunday night. BJP leader J P Nadda and Union Minister of State for External Affairs Meenakashi Lekhi welcomed Modi at the Delhi airport. There were also BJP officials and Delhi-based party lawmakers like Harsh Vardhan, Hans Raj Hans, and Gautam Gambhir.



On June 20, the prime minister left for his trip to the US, and on June 21, he presided over a historic celebration of the 9th International Day of Yoga at the UN Headquarters in New York.

Later, President Biden welcomed him at the White House in Washington, DC, on the red carpet. Thursday's historic summit between the two leaders was followed by Modi's speech to Congress and a State Dinner hosted by the Bidens at the White House in his honour.

A number of significant agreements to advance cooperation in crucial fields like defence, space, and trade were signed during the visit. After wrapping off his high-profile state visit to the US on Saturday, Modi arrived in Cairo and was met at the airport by Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly.

He returned from his first trip to Egypt this evening. He met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi during his tour, and he also received the Order of the Nile, the highest distinction bestowed upon an Arab nation.

Modi and Sisi spoke on Sunday about how to further develop their strategic alliance, with an emphasis on enhancing their people-to-people, energy, commerce, and investment connections. Their partnership was upgraded to a "Strategic Partnership" between the two nations.

Modi received the 'Order of the Nile' medal from President El-Sisi, which is Egypt's highest official distinction. This is Prime Minister Modi's thirteenth highest state honour.