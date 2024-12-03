PM Modi to attend Assam investor summit in Feb

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the Assam Investor and Infrastructure Summit in Guwahati next February. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma extended the invitation on Monday, requesting Modi to grace the summit on February 24-25 and the Mega Jhumur performance as the chief guest.

Sarma extended the invitation when he met the Prime Minister at the Parliament House. In the meeting, Sarma apprised him of the slew of development initiatives in Assam and also sought guidance from the Prime Minister on various development issues. During the day, Sarma also met the Union Minister for Jal Shakti CR Patil at his

office chambers and discussed the implementation of the Har Ghar Jal Mission in Assam. Sarma apprised Patil of the significant strides made by the state in implementing the Prime Minister’s vision of 'Har Ghar Jal' with more than 80 per cent tap water connections.