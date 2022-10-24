  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > National

PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Kargil

PM Modi to celebrate Diwali with soldiers in Kargil
x

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali

Highlights

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Monday. The PMO said, ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has...

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers on Monday.

The PMO said, ''Prime Minister Narendra Modi has landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with our brave soldiers.'' Since coming to power in 2014, Modi has been visiting different military facilities to celebrate Diwali.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X