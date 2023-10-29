PM Modi to inaugurate multiple development projects in Gujarat on Oct 31

Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to embark on a visit to Narmada district in Gujarat on October 31, where he will pay tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on the occasion of his 148th birth anniversary, and will also inaugurate and launch a series of significant development initiatives.

Prime Minister Modi's itinerary also includes the foundation stone laying ceremony for a 50-bed sub-district hospital and a trauma centre. Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Limited has allocated 6,000 sq m of land for the establishment of these crucial healthcare facilities, officials informed on Sunday.

The unveiling of various projects falls under the purview of the Statue of Unity Area Development and Tourism Governance Authority. Notable among these is the introduction of 30 electric buses and the initiation of a public bike-sharing program, aimed at enhancing sustainable transportation options. Additionally, piped natural gas connections for households, facilitated by Gujarat Gas, are set to be inaugurated, contributing to clean energy access.

To cater to the needs of tourists exploring the Statue of Unity complex, golf carts will be introduced, further improving transportation within the area. A commendable green initiative, involving the installation of four MW solar panels, is also on the agenda, aligning with India's commitment to renewable energy.

He will inaugurate the Ekta Nagar Skill Development Center, a vocational training facility tailored for women seeking to enhance their employability and livelihood prospects.

Moreover, the Prime Minister will deliver an address at the fifth edition of 'Aarambh,' an annual conclave organised for officer trainees of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration. The event will be marked by the foundation stone laying ceremony for a visitor's centre, encompassing a reception hub for tourists, retail outlets, and food courts, among other amenities. This project is estimated to cost around Rs 100 crore.

The Kamalam Park, dedicated to dragon fruit cultivation, will feature a state-of-the-art digital orientation center designed to educate visitors and farmers alike about the benefits and techniques of dragon fruit cultivation.

Lastly, the inauguration of Sahakar Bhavan, belonging to the Gujarat State Co-operative Bank Limited and valued at Rs 81 crore, is a significant milestone in enhancing the region's financial infrastructure.