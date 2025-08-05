PM Modi to inaugurate Prof M S Swaminathan Centenary International event on Aug 7

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate Prof M S Swaminathan Centenary International Conference on August 7, and release a commemorative coin and stamp in honour of the legendary scientist.

The three-day conference with the theme "Evergreen Revolution – The Pathway to Bio happiness" aims to honour late Prof M S Swaminathan's lifelong contributions to sustainable and equitable development.

Swaminathan, who is regarded as the "Father of the Green Revolution in India", played a pivotal role in transforming India from being food-deficient to self-sufficient by leading the introduction and further development of high-yielding varieties of wheat and rice in the 1960s and 1970s.

Briefing about the event, Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) Director General M L Jat highlighted Swaminathan's pivotal role in transforming India from a food-deficient to a food-surplus nation.

He was a "brave son of India whose revolutionary leadership in agriculture reshaped the country's green landscape," Jat said.

Jat also emphasized that the conference aims to carry forward Swaminathan’s legacy by framing the future roadmap for Indian agriculture, with a particular focus on enhancing women's participation in the sector.

The conference, organised by M S Swaminathan Research Foundation (MSSRF) and Union Ministry of Agriculture, aims to mark the birth centenary of Swaminathan, a towering figure in agricultural science and a pioneer of food security, an official statement said.

MSSRF Chair Dr Soumya Swaminathan underscored the global significance of the conference and its role in shaping the future of sustainable agriculture worldwide.

The conference will serve as a global platform for scientists, policymakers, development professionals, and stakeholders to deliberate on advancing the principles of the 'Evergreen Revolution'.

Key themes include 'Conservation and sustainable use of biodiversity and natural resources'; 'Climate-resilient and nutrition-sensitive agriculture'; 'Inclusive and technology-driven livelihood solutions', and 'Youth, women, and community engagement in development'.