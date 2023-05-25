PM Modi Took A Swipe At The Opposition Parties For Boycotting New Parliament Opening

Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a subtly critical remark about the opposition for choosing to skip the opening of the new Parliament building. PM Modi reached Delhi today after ending a three-nation tour that included Japan, Papua New Guinea, and Australia.



Referring to a recent event in Sydney that attracted over 20,000 attendees, PM Modi said that in addition to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, opposition MPs, and the country's former PM were all present for the benefit of their country. PM Modi noted that the previous prime minister attended the event as well. Both the ruling party and the opposition had members of parliament. They all participated in the neighborhood gathering.

PM took a dig and criticized the opposition for querying the Centre about distributing the Covid vaccination to other nations during the height of the outbreak. He mentioned that India is the land of Buddha and Gandhi. The country also cared for its enemies too! He added that "In times of crises, they asked why Modi was giving vaccines to the world. Remember, it's the land of Buddha, it's the land of Gandhi! We care even for our enemies, we are the people inspired by compassion!" reported NDTV.

Meanwhile, the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) also criticized the decision of other political parties to boycott the inauguration. They called the decision "contempt for the very essence of democracy" and asked them to reconsider their decision.