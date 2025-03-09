PM Modi Visits Vice President Dhankar At AIIMS After Health Scare

Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in New Delhi on Sunday after the latter was hospitalized with chest discomfort earlier in the day.

Following his visit, the Prime Minister shared his well-wishes on social media platform X, stating: "Went to AIIMS and enquired about the health of Vice President Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar Ji. I pray for his good health and speedy recovery."

The 73-year-old Vice President was brought to AIIMS at 2 am Sunday with symptoms of uneasiness and chest pain. He was immediately admitted to the Critical Care Unit (CCU) where he is currently under the care of Dr. Rajiv Narang, Head of the Cardiology Department. Reports indicate that Dhankar's condition has stabilized, though medical staff continue to monitor him closely while keeping him under observation.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda also made a personal visit to check on the former West Bengal Governor's health status as he recovers at the hospital.