PM to inaugurate Utkarsh Odisha on Jan 28

Bhubaneswar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on January 28 to inaugurate a business conclave in Bhubaneswar, official sources said on Wednesday.

The Prime Minister will stay at the venue of ‘Utkarsh Odisha – Make In Odisha Conclave 2025’ for around one and a half hours from 11 am, the sources said.

Captains of industries from India and abroad will attend the State’s flagship business summit. The Prime Minister will deliver the keynote address at the conclave, outlining the Central government’s vision for Odisha’s industrial transformation, the sources said. According to Modi’s tentative tour programme, he is likely to reach Biju Patnaik International Airport here at 10.35 am on January 28 and go straight to Janata Maidan, the venue of the event. He is scheduled to leave Odisha at about 12.55 pm, the sources said.

The conclave, organised by Odisha government, will feature business leaders, policymakers and international investors keen on exploring opportunities in manufacturing, mining, green energy, IT and infrastructure sectors.

This will be the Prime Minister’s second visit to Odisha this month. He attended the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas programme in Bhubaneswar on January 9.