PM to open 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’ event today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the year-long commemoration of the national song ‘Vande Mataram’ at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

The Prime Minister will also release a commemorative stamp and coin on the occasion. This programme marks the formal launch of a year-long nationwide commemoration from November 7, 2025 to November 7, 2026, celebrating 150 years of this timeless composition which inspired India’s freedom movement and continues to evoke national pride and unity.

The celebrations will witness mass singing of the full version of ‘Vande Mataram’ at around 9:50 am across public places with participation of citizens across all segments of society, in conjunction with the main programme.