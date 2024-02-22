Live
PM to roll out projects worth Rs 48K crore in Gujarat today
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation, lay the foundation stone and initiate work commencement of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 48,000 crore in Gujarat on Thursday, according to a PMO statement on Wednesday.
The Prime Minister will reach Ahmedabad in the forenoon and will participate in the Golden Jubilee celebration of Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) which will be attended by more than 1.25 lakh farmers at Narendra Modi Stadium in the city. At around 12:45 p.m., the Prime Minister will reach Mehsana and perform 'puja' and have 'darshan' at Valinath Mahadev Temple.
Modi will then participate in two public functions at Mahesana and Navsari, at which he will dedicate to the nation and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than Rs 25,850 crore.