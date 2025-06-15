PM undertakes 3-nation visit from today

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will undertake a three-nation tour starting Sunday, during which he will take part in the G7 Summit in Canada, and visit Cyprus and Croatia to shore up India's bilateral cooperation with these two countries.

“This will be the first ever visit by an Indian prime minister to Croatia, marking an important milestone in the bilateral relationship," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced on Saturday.

Modi will first visit Cyprus on June 15-16 at the invitation of the country's president, Nikos Christodoulides.

"This will be the first visit of an Indian prime minister to Cyprus in over two decades," the MEA said in a statement.

While in Cyprus capital Nicosia, the prime minister will hold talks with President Christodoulides and address business leaders at Limassol, it said.

"The visit will reaffirm the shared commitment of the two countries to deepen bilateral ties and strengthen India's engagement with the Mediterranean region and the European Union," the statement said.

In the second leg of his visit, Prime Minister Modi will travel to Kananaskis in Canada on June 16-17 to participate in the G7 Summit at the invitation of Canada Prime Minister Mark Carney. This would be the prime minister's sixth consecutive participation in the G7 Summit.

"At the Summit, the prime minister will exchange views with the leaders of G7 countries, other invited outreach countries and heads of international organisations on crucial global issues, including energy security, technology and innovation, particularly the AI-energy nexus and quantum-related issues," the MEA said.

The prime minister will also hold several bilaterals on the sidelines of the Summit. The Group of Seven (G7) consists of seven of the world's advanced economies -- Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the US, and the UK -- and the European Union. Carney, an economist and political newcomer, took charge as Canada's prime minister in March following the exit of Justin Trudeau from the top office.

Modi received a call from Carney earlier this month, during which the latter invited the prime minister to attend the G7 meeting.