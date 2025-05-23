PM unveils 3-pronged formula to fight terror

Bikaner: Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the security forces avenged the April 22 terror attack in just 22 minutes by vapourising nine most infamous terror dens across the border in Pakistan as well as PoK, under Operation Sindoor.

He said Operation Sindoor is the new form of justice for terrorists and their patrons and unveiled a three-pronged formula for combating terror. “If there is any terror attack on Indian territory, the enemy will be given a befitting response.

Our armed forces will decide the target, timing and the mode of response,” Modi said. “Second principle is that any atom bomb blackmail won’t unnerve India and the third is -- terrorists and their masters as well as their patron governments will be judged with a single benchmark,” he said and added that Pak’s game of state and non-state actors will no longer work as a pretext for its open support to terror.