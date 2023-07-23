Live
- Big B says work, medical restrictions kept him away from ‘Kalki…’ panel at SDCC
- Weekly market review 23-07-2023-1
- Second single from ‘Rules Ranjann’ is a sizzling, sensual melody
- IND vs WI: Mukesh's debut is a great success story for our domestic cricket, says Dinesh Karthik
- PMK urges union govt to ensure Karnataka increases release of Cauvery water
- A clinic for issues related to intersex people
- Gangster-terrorist nexus case: NIA files charge sheet against 9 including three listed terrorists
- Congress MP plan: Priyanka to focus on cities, Rahul on Dalits, Adivasis
- Apollo Institute of Hospital hosted Graduation Ceremony
- Andhra Pradesh: Second phase of Counseling for admissions into IIIT to begin tomorrow
PM's 7-nation visit in last two months entailed expenses worth Rs 1.79 crore
The Centre spent Rs 1.79 crore in the last two months over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits to seven nations between May and July, which included the high profile visits to the US and France.
New Delhi: The Centre spent Rs 1.79 crore in the last two months over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's foreign visits to seven nations between May and July, which included the high profile visits to the US and France.
According to the external affairs ministry, between May 19 and July 15, PM Modi visited seven nations -- Japan, Papua New Guinea, Australia, US, Egypt, France and UAE, which entailed expenses worth Rs 1,79,38,717 crore.
Expenses incurred on the prime minister's visits are borne by the central government while expenses on visits of other cabinet ministers are met from the funds of the respective ministry.
High level visits are established means to foster closer relations with foreign countries and promote India's engagements at bilateral, regional and global level.
Through such visits India serves its national interest and implements foreign policy objectives. These visits have enhanced understanding of India's perspectives on regional and global issues among foreign partners at the highest level, sources said.