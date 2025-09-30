Police Find Obscene Chats And Photos Of Women On Arrested Godman Chaitanyanand's Phone

Law enforcement officials investigating the case of Chaitanyanand Saraswati have discovered incriminating evidence on the accused's mobile device, including inappropriate conversations with numerous women and several photographs featuring him alongside flight attendants. The 62-year-old self-proclaimed spiritual leader was apprehended following allegations of sexually harassing seventeen students at an educational institution in the private sector.

During the examination of his communications, investigators found that the accused attempted to manipulate women through deceptive assurances. His phone contained various images showing him with cabin crew members, as well as saved screenshots of women's profile photographs, according to statements from a law enforcement official to PTI.

Authorities also conducted interrogations with two female associates of Saraswati who allegedly intimidated the victims into removing inappropriate messages. These women held different roles at the private educational facility and are currently being questioned as the investigation continues.

The former administrator of Sri Sharada Institute of Indian Management Research located in Vasant Kunj faces multiple complaints registered with police involving accusations of inappropriate physical contact, fraudulent activities, and document falsification. He had evaded capture for approximately four weeks before his detention in Agra.

The accusations against him encompass widespread inappropriate conduct with female students as well as monetary discrepancies connected to a charitable organization valued at 122 crore rupees. During his period of evasion, Saraswati repeatedly altered his physical appearance and changed locations, prompting authorities to deploy over five specialized units to locate him.

Police personnel escorted the accused to the educational campus to identify specific areas where he allegedly summoned his targets.

An investigating officer reported that Saraswati has been uncooperative throughout the inquiry, deliberately providing misleading information to those conducting the investigation. The official noted his complete absence of regret for his alleged actions, stating he consistently offers evasive responses.

Despite being presented with documented evidence and electronic proof of the alleged offenses, Saraswati has repeatedly provided false statements during questioning sessions. When confronted with official records and digital documentation, he responds with reluctance and avoidance, investigators confirmed.