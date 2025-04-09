Political row escalates over private schools fee hike

New Delhi: A heated political battle has erupted in the capital between the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the opposition Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over the recent surge in private school fees.

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood alleged that several private schools were allowed to raise fees significantly under the AAP government, despite financial irregularities. He directly targeted former Deputy Chief Minister and Education Minister Manish Sisodia, accusing him of turning a blind eye to the issue. Sood highlighted Elcon International School as a key example, claiming the school was involved in a ₹15 crore scam and was still permitted to increase fees by 15% in 2022–23. “Even in 2024–25, Elcon raised fees by 13%, yet no action was taken,” said Sood. He also cited Angel Public School, which, despite receiving a ₹42 lakh notice for irregularities, increased its fees by 14% during the same period.

The minister further named several other institutions, including Rukmini Devi Public School (11% hike), Lancer Convent (34% hike in 2024–25), and Salwan Public School, where an alleged ₹1.68 crore scam was uncovered. “Salwan hiked fees by 23.84% in 2023–24 and another 14.68% in 2024–25. Yet the previous government blames the BJP for rising fees,” Sood remarked.

He also criticized the AAP administration for inadequate oversight, revealing that only 75 out of 1,677 private schools in Delhi were audited annually over the past decade, despite the Delhi Education Act mandating yearly audits for all schools.

DPS Dwarka was cited as another example, reportedly increasing its fees by varying percentages—20%, 13%, 9%, 8%, and 7%—from 2020 to 2025. Similarly, Sood alleged that Srijan School raised its fees by 35% in a previous term and by another 36% in 2024–25. He also mentioned fee hikes at Saint Tutorial School and Laxmi Public School.

The minister assured that the current government is actively investigating fee structures at all private schools and that strict action will be taken once reports from the Sub-Divisional Magistrates (SDMs) are received.