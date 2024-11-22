Prakash Ambedkar ready to 'power' the winner in Maha polls - Mahayuti or MVA

Mumbai: In a change of strategy, the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) has announced that in case it wins a sufficient number of seats, it will join whichever alliance is in a position to form the next government in Maharashtra, here on Friday.

"If VBA gets the numbers tomorrow, to support a party or an alliance to form the government, we will choose to be with the one who can form the government. We will choose power! Hum satta me rehna chunenge!" said an unabashed post by VBA President Prakash Ambedkar, raising eyebrows in political circles.

Usually, on a losing wicket, the VBA is hopeful that it will bag a handful of seats in different parts of the state after the counting of votes in the Maharashtra Assembly elections on Saturday, and hence Ambedkar declared his stance in advance, said a party leader here.

The VBA's latest posture - a gift of the 'Gas Cylinder' to the victorious group - could serve to boost its political market value among both the prime contenders, the ruling Mahayuti of Shiv Sena-Bharatiya Janata Party-Nationalist Congress Party and opposition Congress-Shiv Sena (UBT)-Nationalist Congress Party (SP).

However, nobody will be allowed to cook "free" on the VBA's Gas Cylinder and any group or the concerned side would be required to give a thumbs up to the VBA's potential list of demands before getting Ambedkar's nod and prop to power - akin to the winning political tactics applied by Republican Party of India (A) President and Union Minister Ramdas Athavale.

"Ambedkar has already made it clear two days ago that the VBA is prepared to support any alliance provided our ideology is acceptable to them, they will resolve the concerns of our constituents, besides certain other terms and conditions," VBA Chief Spokesperson Siddharth Mokle told IANS.

The VBA contested 199 seats and offered unconditional support to another 23 independents and like-minded candidates from other parties plus organised nearly 210 rallies across Maharashtra in a bid to consolidate its position as a possible 'king-maker' with strong numbers under its belt.

Those in the campaign field included Ambedkar, state VBA President Rekha Thakur, Bhimrao Ambedkar, Anjali Ambedakr, Sujat Ambedkar and many Star Campaigners.

Ambedkar, who recently underwent a major heart surgery, has also predicted that Maharashtra could get a ‘fractured mandate’ with no single alliance group in a situation to stake claim to form the government, as in the 2019 Assembly elections.

"In view of this, the role of independents, smaller parties and others would become very critical in the government formation process, hence, we are prepared to participate with the winning group/party," Mokle pointed out.

Another party leader explained that the VBA is very much concerned about the welfare of its constituents - the Dalits, OBCs, Muslims, Tribals and other deprived sections of society - and it can genuinely contribute to their upliftment by remaining with the "ruling side" rather than "outside".

Last month, Ambedkar sparked a minor flutter when he alleged that NCP (SP) President Sharad Pawar had met the fugitive don Dawood Ibrahim Kaskar several decades ago, and demanded an investigation, leaving a bad taste in the MVA's mouths.

Nevertheless, currently, the MVA constituents, sitting on gas on the eve of the results, have not reacted so far to the VBA’s open offer of a cylinder pipeline to kindle its route to power.