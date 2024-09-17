President Droupadi Murmu calls for collective action on women's safety at News18 SheShakti Summit 2024

In a special message at the News18 SheShakti Summit 2024, President Droupadi Murmu addressed a pack of topics surrounding women’s empowerment, their safety and struggle.

Full text of President Murmu’s speech at News18 SheShakti Summit 2024:

“Greetings! In the centuries-old culture of India, our country has been given the status of the motherland. We regard our birthplace as a mother and refer to the earth as a mother. In this way, Indian soil has a tradition of holding women in the highest respect and reverence.

In our diverse nation, our goddesses have also assumed many forms. On one hand, they take on fierce forms like Kali and Durga to vanquish demons, while on the other, they bless us as Lakshmi and Saraswati, providing peace, prosperity, and knowledge. Women are considered the embodiment of power in our country.

Women are, in fact, the true manifestation of power. The real strength of our nation lies in the empowerment of women. Our women have always demonstrated resilience, strength, and courage, moving forward despite all obstacles.

In our country, strict laws have been made regarding women’s safety. Yet, it is unfortunate that feelings of insecurity still exist. The constant struggle of women is against the social narrow-mindedness and conservatism that consider them weak.

Although many changes have occurred, some social prejudices remain deeply rooted, creating barriers to women’s equality.

As a society, we all need to look within ourselves and ask some hard questions. Where have we gone wrong? What can we do to improve? The safety and dignity of women are crucial for the development and success of any nation. It has become essential for all of us to come together and pledge to protect the honour and dignity of the women in our country and ensure their progress.

This initiative by Network18 aims to honour those women who have achieved extraordinary feats beyond the limitations of gender. These women have set incredible examples, breaking all boundaries, challenging discriminatory standards, and achieving tremendous success by shattering stereotypes.

The time has come for us to awaken a public consciousness where respect for women is increased, and no woman feels unsafe at any time, in any place. Your She-Shakti campaign is a part of this broader public awareness effort. My best wishes for the success of your program. Thank you. Jai Hind!”

News18 SheShakti returned with Season 2, under the theme ‘Breaking Barriers’. This year’s summit talks about how women are redefining success and driving transformative change. The event features an inspiring line-up of pioneers from all walks of life — politics, science, arts, business, sports, and entertainment, who share their disruptive insights on leadership, reflecting the unstoppable momentum of women leading India’s success story.