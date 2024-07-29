  • Menu
President Droupadi Murmu to be on three-nation tour from August 5

President Droupadi Murmu
President Droupadi Murmu(File Photo)

Highlights

New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday announced that President Droupadi Murmu will visit Fiji, New Zealand, and East Timor starting August 5.

The Ministry said the President will visit Fiji from August 5-6.

“This will be the first-ever visit by a Head of State from India to Fiji. President Murmu will be holding bilateral meetings with President Wiliame Katonivere and Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka,” the MEA said.

President Murmu will also address the Fijian Parliament and interact with the Indian diaspora there during her visit.

The MEA said the President's three-nation tour underscores the importance India attaches to the bilateral relations with these countries.

During the second leg of her visit, the President will be in New Zealand from August 7-9.

“President Murmu will hold a bilateral meeting with Governor General Cindy Kiro and meet Prime Minister Christopher Luxon. She will also address an education conference and interact with the Indian community and friends of India there,” the MEA said.

On August 10, President Murmu will visit East Timor where she will hold a bilateral meeting with President Jose Ramos-Horta, while Prime Minister Xanana Gusmao will also call upon the Indian President during her visit.

“The President will also interact with the members of the Indian community. This will be the first-ever visit by a Head of State from India to East Timor,” the MEA said.

